2023 August 15 09:55

Container transportation at Far Eastern Railways increased by 30% from January to July 2023

In January-July 2023, Far Eastern Railways transported 735,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent container units (TEUs) on all routes, which is 30.7% more than in the same seven-month period during 2022, according to the press center of Russian Railways.

The number of loaded containers dispatched on all routes increased by 38.1% and amounted to 677,000 TEUs carrying more than 7.8 million tons of cargo, an increase of 28.2%.

The Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways reported that between January and July 2023, the company transported the following numbers of TEUs loaded with various kinds of cargo: chemicals and soda – 116,000 TEUs (+34.9%); machines, machine tools and engines – 116,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.6 times); automobiles and car components – 112,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.9 times); industrial consumer goods – 90,000 TEUs (+33.2%); fabricated metal products – 78,000 TEUs (+26.6%); miscellaneous and groupage cargoes – 39,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.6 times); paper – 18,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.9 times); ferrous metals – 12,000 TEUs (+21.1%); non-ferrous metals – 9,600 TEUs (+7.5%); oil and petroleum products – 9,600 TEUs (an increase of 2.1 times); agricultural machinery – 3,500 TEUs (an increase of 1.6 times).