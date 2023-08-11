  • Home
  • 2023 August 11 18:01

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY
    • Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka JSC to purchase two portal cranes for RUB 1.19 billion  
    • Phase I of Samara hydrosystem is 80% ready
    • Export of fertilizers via Taman port to be ensured by early 2024 — Natsproektstroy
    • Construction of port Lavna to be completed in 2024 - Natsproektstroy

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    Bunkering market

    Appointments

    • Andrey Severilov re-elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China
17:56 Pilots of the Murmansk Branch provide pilotage assistance for a floating drilling rig in the Kola Bay
17:33 FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok
17:11 Crowley, Port of San Diego celebrate groundbreaking for all-electric tugboat charging station
16:47 FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023
16:44 Hapag-Lloyd partners with DB Schenker to decarbonise supply chains
16:25 First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023
16:02 APV makes progress in the construction of the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunt
15:30 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 9.6% YoY
15:19 Xeneta container freight update: Spot rates rally on key Far East trade lanes after latest GRI moves
15:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
14:57 The Port of Valencia begins electrification of its docks
14:33 Saipem secures a new offshore contract for BGUP project in Libya worth approximately $1 billion
14:04 RF President endorsed instructions following meeting on development of river navigation
13:32 New dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich shipped to the Altay Territory
13:07 TGS grants PSUs and RSUs to key employees
12:58 Warships of Russia and Chinese Navies held special exercises involving aircraft and helicopters
12:14 ZeroNorth signs three-year deal with Cargill to provide a unified platform for vessel and voyage optimisation
11:49 Damen delivers Multi Cat 1908 SD to Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH
11:31 Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen steps down as CEO
11:20 Competition authorities approve subsea JV between Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7
11:05 Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% in 7M’23
10:29 Freight loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways increased by almost 8% in 7M’23
10:07 Jan De Nul to use Osbit’s tower lifting tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm
09:44 Separate subdivision established within Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
09:20 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch takes part in an annual search and rescue exercise

2023 August 9

18:22 Rovco wins survey contract with Flotation Energy for Cenos floating offshore wind farm
18:03 RS reported on its activities in survey of offshore oil and gas facilities
17:51 Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain
17:36 Norwegian Gov't gives green light to the Snohvit Future project
17:16 Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 8% Y-o-Y to 4.1 million tonnes
16:40 FESCO expands its FCXP-3 service with Shantou as additional port of call
16:17 Irving Shipbuilding holds steel-cutting ceremony for the 7th AOPS and first vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard
15:46 Export of fertilizers via Taman port to be ensured by early 2024 — Natsproektstroy
15:22 OOCL receives the fourth 24,188 TEU mega container vessel, named “OOCL Felixstowe”
14:47 Axpo commissions small-scale LNG bunkering vessel
13:54 Baltic Fuel Company’s sales of bunker fuel in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga exceeded 600 thousand tonnes in 7M’2023
13:32 Danelec names industry expert Christian Treu as Senior VP for Digital Business
13:01 RF Government expands programme of preferential loans for purchasing crucial imported products
12:15 ICS membership continues to grow with the Association of Panamanian Shipowners joining