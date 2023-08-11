IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY
- Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka JSC to purchase two portal cranes for RUB 1.19 billion
- Phase I of Samara hydrosystem is 80% ready
- Export of fertilizers via Taman port to be ensured by early 2024 — Natsproektstroy
- Construction of port Lavna to be completed in 2024 - Natsproektstroy
Shipping and logistics
- Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
- First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023
- M/V Severny Proekt to be deployed for this year’s second subsidized voyage on the Northern Sea Route
- FESCO launches intermodal route from Belarus to India and China via Saint-Petersburg
- Yet another electric vessel put on regular route on the Moskva river
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
- Modernization of LORP’s tanker Isidor Barakhov completed
- Amendments introduced intorules for selection of organizations for construction cost feasibility research
- Rules for subsidizing of Far East shipyard have been published
- Crab catcher Vaygach begins sea trials in the Gulf of Finland
- USC’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard completed the creation of a digital shipyard
- Shipyard of East-Siberia River Shipping Company to build a four-deck cruise liner
- Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 completed its sea trials
- Two passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, left Zelenodolsk Shipyard n.a. M. Gorky
Bunkering market
- Decline of bunker sales in Vladivostok slowed down
- Baltic Fuel Company’s sales of bunker fuel in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga exceeded 600 thousand tonnes in 7M’2023
Appointments
- Andrey Severilov re-elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD