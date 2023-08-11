2023 August 11 11:52

DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system

DeloTech (Delo Group's strategic IT integrator) has completed implementation of the first stage of the iTrans multimodal transportation management information system at PJSC TransContainer (a part of Delo Group), Delo Group says. The system provides comprehensive automation of the operational process of the largest railway container operator in Eurasia.

The development of iTrans, started from scratch in 2021, is aimed at transition to the use of domestic software. Currently, the system has been put into commercial operation mode, more than 700 users and more than 200 partner companies providing container delivery services by cars are connected to it. Over 2 thousand orders are processed every day.

Implementation of iTrans allowed to centralize and optimize business processes related to the organization of transportation, as well as to move to the independent development of the IT system. In iTrans the functionality of planning and coordination of cargo transportation orders execution, management of logistic processes on railway, road, sea transport and terminals, accounting of container and flatcar fleet, leasing of containers and other services are implemented. Further development involves the implementation of a mechanism for accounting for containers located abroad, increasing the efficiency and digitalization of interaction processes with foreign railroads, counterparties in ports and terminals, improving monitoring capabilities, including continuous monitoring of services quality.

"Implementation of iTrans is the first step in ensuring technological independence of Delo Group companies in terms of digitalization of the main operational processes. We have already established information interaction with other market players, including Russian Railways, partner terminals in Russia and abroad. In the future, we plan to replicate universal solutions for building end-to-end digital processes with counterparties. This will increase the level of paperless document flow in the transportation process and improve efficiency," said Boris Sopelnik, Director for Information Technologies of Delo Group, Director General of DeloTech LLC Boris Sopelnik.