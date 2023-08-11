2023 August 11 09:53

ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage

Image source: ASCO

The vessel managed by “ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO” a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASCO, was loaded with crude oil at the port of Es Sider in Libya on July 29th and set course for Augusta, Italy.

The first voyage of the Aframax tanker was completed successfully, and the cargo was safely discharged at the destination port.

It is worth adding that each of the 3 Aframax tankers acquired by the joint venture “SA Maritime AFEZCO” has a deadweight (gross carrying capacity) of approximately 115,000 tons and will be operated under the flag of Azerbaijan in water basins outside the Caspian Sea.

Furthermore, it is worth adding that the purchase of the Aframax tankers became possible due to the direct support and attention of the country's head, President Ilham Aliyev. Moreover, these giant vessels were named after our historical lands, which hold great significance for the Azerbaijani people, in accordance with the recommendations and instructions of the country's leader.