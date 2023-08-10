2023 August 10 16:25

First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023

The announced delivery time is 14 days

The first voyage on the new container line between the Turkish port of Ambarli (Turkey) and Petrolesport terminal in Saint-Petersburg will begin on 16 August 2023, according to ACEX. A call at Kaliningrad is planned. The announced delivery time is 14 days. Two vessels will be deployed for the service.

In 2022, Turkey climbed from the sixth to the second position among the largest trade partners of Russia with China holding the leadership. According to the Turkish data, the trade turnover between the countries surged by 84%. This year sees the retaining of the trade volumes of the previous year.