2023 August 10 11:05

Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% in 7M’23

The network owned by Russian Railways transported 4,190,800 loaded and empty Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes from January to July 2023, 12.6% more than in the same seven months in 2022.

The network carried 1,662,000 TEUs on domestic routes, an increase of 13.7%, while the number of loaded containers on all routes increased by 18.6%, to 3.1 million TEUs carrying 43.4 million tons of freight, which was up by 16.2%.

The network owned by Russian Railways carried the following categories and quantities of freight during January to July 2023: chemicals and soda – 474,400 TEUs (+6.2%); timber – 342,100 (+0.4%); machines, machine tools, engines – 254,700 (+28%); cars and components – 250,600 (up twofold); industrial goods – 247,000 (+2.9%); fabricated metal products – 245,300 (+14.8%); paper – 215,000 (+2.9%); chemical and mineral fertilisers – 152,200 (up by a factor of 2.4); ferrous metals – 151,000 (+11.6%); construction materials – 118,400 (+20.8%); miscellaneous and groupage cargoes – 100,600 (-3.2%); non-ferrous metals – 76,500 (-3.2%); grain – 62,600 (an increase of 2.5 times); oil and oil products – 54,300 (+21.5%); fish – 19,400 (-4.3%); non-ferrous ores and sulphur feedstock – 18,100 (-17.2%); animal meat and butter – 15,400 (-1%); fruit, vegetables and potatoes – 9,600 (an increase of 1.5 times); milled products – 9,000 (+37.7%); other food products – 172,500 (+34.3%).

In July this year, the network owned by Russian Railways carried 618,300 TEUs on all types of route, which is 15.1% more than in the same period in 2022.