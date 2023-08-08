2023 August 8 09:21

Baltiysky Zavod and Rosatom discussed prospects of building two new nuclear-powered icebreakers Sakhalin and Kamchatka

The shipyard is currently building two icebreakers of Project 22220 — Yakutia and Chukotka

Baltiysky Zavod JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) was visited by a delegation of Rosatom on 7 August 2023. Rosatom says its delegation visited the shipyard’s production facilities and held a working meeting to discuss the construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers Yakutia and Chukotka as well as the prospects of building two more nuclear-powered icebreakers – Sakhalin and Kamchatka.

Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220, Arktika Sibir and Ural, the world’s largest and most powerful icebreakers, have already been put into operation on the Northern Sea Route. The Yakutia and the Chukotka are under construction with the delivery scheduled for December 2024 and December 2026 respectively. In February 2023, FSUE Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod JSC signed a contract for construction of the fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 – Kamchatka and Sakhalin with the delivery scheduled for December 2028 and December 2030, respectively.

Key particulars of Project 22220: power — 60 MW; speed — 22 knots (in clear water); LOA - 173.3 m; beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL); height – 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m/8.65 m; minimum draft – 9.3 m, full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); designated service life - 40 years, crew - 54.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants.