IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Amid the eastward pivot of logistics, the ports of Southern sea basin began to play with new colors
- FESCO and RZD to increase container train handling capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 40%
- Federal budget allocations for reconstruction of Korsakov seaport to total RUB 32.6 billion by 2027
- Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to put its new 63-tonne crane into operation by the end of the year
Shipping and logistics
- RF President asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade “to lend a helping hand” to companies engaged in logistics
- Capacity of FESCO’s line between Russia and India increased to 1.1 thousand TEU
- Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport ferries increased cargo transportation on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 16%
- FESCO expands its fleet with new container ship of 2.47 thousand TEU
- RF President gave instructions to simplify state registration of seagoing vessels
- Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for Murmansk
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Shipyards can be provided with state support for construction of electric vessels
- Vladimir Putin ordered to finance construction of 200 passenger ships from NWF
- Programme to subsidize loans for purchase of civil ships extended to the end of 2025
- Promsvyazbank to provide SC Zvezda with RUB 6 billion for modernization
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three more crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS in autumn 2023
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard n.a. M. Gorky launches high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard completed sea trials of ‘Fort Peter I’, second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580
- RS issues a package of ship’s papers for Aframax tanker of Project 114К, Akademik Gubkin
- Order portfolio of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard is full until 2029
- Transmashholding will develop diesel building cluster for RUB 35 billion
- Russia’s shipbuilding industry needed more than 10 thousand employees in the first half of 2023
- Vyborg Shipyard launched trawler Laptev Brothers of Project КМТ02.03 for FOR Group
- Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 leaves for sea trials
- Investments into deep modernization of Tobolsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Tyumen Region to total RUB 3 billion
- Vympel Shipyard delivered hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin of Project 19910
- Acceptance/delivery certificate signed Shipyard Yantar research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan
- Repair of Marshal Rokossosky ferry will be performed without its withdrawal from operation
- Ice-class ship for transportation of large objects along NSR to be built by 2027
Appointments
Leonid Ryzhenkin appointed as General Director of coal terminal NKT in the port of Ust-Luga