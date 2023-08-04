2023 August 4 16:26

Ruscon launches new container terminal in Volgograd Region

Multimodal transport operator Ruscon (part of Delo Group) put into operation a new container terminal located at Orlovka station in the Volgograd Region on August 4, 2023.

Construction of the terminal with a capacity of 30,000 TEU per year started from scratch in mid-2021. The project implementation envisages two stages. Within the first stage, railway tracks were laid, road accesses were prepared, a container yard was organized, and a gantry container crane with a lifting capacity of 38 tonnes was installed. By the end of 2023, the second stage will include the construction of a covered warehouse with an area of 1,200 square meters for the storage of agricultural and other products intended for shipment both for export and within Russia. In addition, a grain complex for processing, cleaning and packing of grain will be launched, its capacity at 1,000 tonnes per month.

"The launch of our own terminal in Volgograd will expand our capabilities to provide logistics to our customers in southern Russia - the largest local enterprises and agricultural producers, as well as key importers. We expect that in the future the terminal will become an important link in the route of the international transport corridor "North - South" and will provide additional opportunities for receiving, dispatching and transit of cargo," said Sergey Beryozkin, Head of Ruscon.

"With the opening of the container terminal, residents and partners of the Orlovka Industrial Park have received additional opportunities. The new transportation and logistics facility creates conditions for timely sending and receiving of cargoes, allows creating new jobs. Further realization of the investment project will contribute to the solution of the region's task to double the volume of industrial production in the region by 2034, to the socio-economic development of the Volgograd Region, to improving the quality of life of the residents of our region," said Oleg Nikolaev, Deputy Governor of the Volgograd Region.

In April, during the TransRussia exhibition, Ruscon and the Regional Industrial Parks Management Company, which manages the industrial park where the terminal is located, signed a cooperation agreement to ensure conditions for the effective implementation of the investment project of the container terminal at the Orlovka railway station, as well as coordination of activities in the field of transport and logistics services using all types of transport in the industrial park.

Ruscon operates three container terminals in Novorossiysk with a total capacity of 110,000 TEU per year, as well as a terminal in Moscow with a capacity of 50,000 TEU per year.