  • 2023 August 3 16:24

    Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 10.6% to 3.2 million tonnes in 7M’23

    The catch within the Far East fishery basin accounted for 77% of the total volume

    In January-July 2023, Russian fishing companies caught 3.2 million tonnes of aquatic bioresources, 10.6% more, year-on-year, says press center of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) referring to its center for fishery monitoring.

    In the Far East fishery basin, the catch totaled 2.46 million tonnes, in the Northern basin — 301.8 thousand tonnes, in the Western basin — 55.5 thousand tonnes, in the Azov-Black Sea basin — 22.1 thousand tonnes, in the Volga-Caspian basin — 54.9 thousand tonnes.

    Within foreign countries’ exclusive economic zones, convention areas and open part of the oceans, Russian fishing ships caught 308.3 thousand tonnes.

