2023 August 3 14:50

Vyborg Shipyard launched trawler Laptev Brothers of Project КМТ02.03 for FOR Group

Image source: USC Telegram

Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched yet another processing trawler for FOR Group, member of Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA), according to FSA Telegram.

The Laptev Brothers trawler of Project КМТ02.03 is intended for catching bottom species. The ship is equipped with a fish processing plant.

The delivery to the customer is planned for the next year.

The first ship in the series of three trawlers of КМТ02 design, Dmitry Kozharsky was delivered to the customer in February 2023.

The Laptev Brothers trawler was laid down by Vyborg Shipyard on 22 September 2020. It is ordered by Company LKT, LLC (part of FOR Group, Kaliningrad).

The vessels of Project KMT02 have Ice3 Class with an option of hull strengthening to Arc4 Class. The ship is primarily intended for trawling of bottom/deep sea species of fish and round-the-clock freezing of the catch (up to 100 tonnes per day).

Characteristics: LOA – about 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.55 m; displacement – 5,550; power plant – 4.64 MW.

Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. From the date of its foundation in 1948 the Shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 t.

FOR GROUP is among Russia’s ten leading fishery companies.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Source of photos: Mediapaluba