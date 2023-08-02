  • Home
  • News
  • OceanScore’s ESG Solution and sustainability data platform attracts new investors
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 2 16:54

    OceanScore’s ESG Solution and sustainability data platform attracts new investors

    OceanScore has brought onboard a group of high-profile investors to fund development of new data-driven tools intended to assist shipping players in navigating regulatory complexity towards compliance.
     
    The Hamburg-based technology developer and data provider for the maritime industry, launched in 2020, has built a digital platform that monitors the performance of the entire global fleet of 109,000 commercial vessels, enabling diverse industry stakeholders to benchmark ship operations against sustainability goals.
     
    The AI-powered platform uses proprietary engineering algorithms and advanced regression models to analyse data from multiple sources, comprehensively tracking emissions (CO2, SOx, NOx and PM) as well as reporting a further 50 ESG scores around vessel safety and reliability, environmental performance and adherence to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
     
    This data provides a sound basis for decision-making for ship managers, cargo owners, ports, banks, investors, insurers, P&I clubs and other stakeholders. The platform is also designed to facilitate collaboration and data-sharing among industry players, providing a single source of verified data visible to all parties for tracking vessel and ship managers’ sustainability.

Другие новости по темам: innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 2

18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority amended its General Terms and Conditions to address the issue of incorrectly moored barges
18:00 China’s coal imports in January-June 2023 surged by almost 93%
17:46 Ocean Yield agrees to purchase four LR1 product tankers
17:15 Seven companies announce to conduct a joint study on carbon capture and storage project
16:54 OceanScore’s ESG Solution and sustainability data platform attracts new investors
16:39 Sitronics KT to supply of navigational complexes to ships of Russia’s ten basin administrations
16:23 ABS presents Seaspan Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping with AiP for Foreship-designed ammonia-fueled container vessel
15:43 Cyan Renewables to build offshore wind vessel at China Merchants shipyard
15:23 China's Tianjin port sees foreign trade growth in H1
15:12 Northern Fleet’s rescue detachments entered Sea of Barents to undergo drills on saving distressed ships in Arctic region
14:53 HMM acquires a second-hand large bulk carrier on the M&A market
14:27 Vympel Shipyard delivered hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin of Project 19910
14:13 HD Hyundai to expand LNG tanker conversion biz with orders
13:33 Maersk is the fastest-growing Logistics brand
13:02 Rhine river levels in Germany back to normal after rain
12:31 Yanmar to сommercialize maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to decarbonize ships
12:26 FESCO expands its fleet with new container ship of 2.47 thousand TEU
11:57 Belgian Trading & Bunkering wins ISCC certification for biofuel supply
11:25 Procopiou’s Sea Traders inks order with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong for the construction of eight 85,000 dwt bulkers
10:35 Hapag-Lloyd completes its 100 % acquisition of SM SAAM’s terminal business
10:15 Deltamarin signs multiple design contracts for PCTCs
10:09 Throughput of ‘Seaport Ust-Luga - seaport Kaliningrad (Baltiysk)’ line totaled 1.34 million tonnes in 7M’23
09:46 CBH joins Blue Visby project
09:20 Nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 moored at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to be prepared for scheduled repair

2023 August 1

18:05 South Korea's exports down for 10th month in July
17:58 Rosmorport’s sailboat Mir took part in the Main Naval Parade in Russia
17:40 Jeddah Islamic Port hosts world’s largest container vessel
17:36 CMA CGM to enhance FAL 1 service with a direct call to Gdansk - Poland
17:17 Port of Port Hedland handled 279.6 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’23, down 0.6% YoY
16:25 Oil spill from ship refuelling in Gibraltar forces suspension of port operations
16:00 Total volume of Kazakh oil transportation by sea increased by 12.0% to 5.235 million tonnes in HI’23
15:46 Damen Shipyards and Feyz Group sign contract for three new Damen Combi Freighters 3850
15:36 Ice-class ship for transportation of large objects along NSR to be built by 2027
15:13 Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints - Reuters
14:43 Spanish Government grants APM Terminals Barcelona 3.9 million euros for Straddle Carrier electrification pilot project
14:27 Exports of loaded containers continue falling down in the port of Novorossiysk
14:12 Metrans launches new regular common train service in Rijeka
13:42 MOL, KDDI launch Starlink utilization trials on cruise ship, ferries, coastal RORO vessel
13:22 Vargronn in partnership with Energia Group for developing offshore wind projects in Ireland, targeting up to 1.8 GW
13:08 FESCO and RZD to increase container train handling capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 40%
12:40 Cosco Shipping Development launches 700TEU electric container ship
12:11 China Classification Society сompletes the first AIP of methanol bunkering ships in China
12:04 Russian Railways' network loading in 7M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 722,2 million tonnes
11:40 Federal budget allocations for reconstruction of Korsakov seaport to total RUB 32.6 billion by 2027
11:39 Wartsila to supply methanol-fuelled auxiliary engines for six CMA CGM newbuild container vessels
11:09 Tata Steel becomes the first company in India to use LNG powered Capesize bulk carrier for its raw material movement from Australia to India
10:48 Onezhsky Shipyard to complete the construction of a digital shipyard in 2024
10:35 CMA CGM increases FAK rates on its services from Asia to North Europe
10:13 Crowley charters Tier IV tug to serve Los Angeles, Long Beach
09:19 The port of Novorossiysk saw an active growth of the reefer container market in HI’23

2023 July 31

18:07 Valaris announces drillship contract award
17:46 NJEDA Board approves Orsted sublease at New Jersey Wind Port
17:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to put its new 63-tonne crane into operation by the end of the year
17:26 Hanwha Ocean wins 332.2 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
17:06 Korea's HD KSOE to buy 35% stake in marine engine maker STX
16:42 Global schedule reliability upward trend discontinues
16:32 Construction of grain terminal in Vysotsk to be completed in Q4’ 2024
16:11 Siglar Carbon partners with LSEG to cut significant shipping emissions from trading desks
16:00 PhosAgro intends to double mineral mertilizer exports to Africa in three years
15:46 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend cooperation to attract Chinese automotive companies