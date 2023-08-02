2023 August 2 16:54

OceanScore’s ESG Solution and sustainability data platform attracts new investors

OceanScore has brought onboard a group of high-profile investors to fund development of new data-driven tools intended to assist shipping players in navigating regulatory complexity towards compliance.



The Hamburg-based technology developer and data provider for the maritime industry, launched in 2020, has built a digital platform that monitors the performance of the entire global fleet of 109,000 commercial vessels, enabling diverse industry stakeholders to benchmark ship operations against sustainability goals.



The AI-powered platform uses proprietary engineering algorithms and advanced regression models to analyse data from multiple sources, comprehensively tracking emissions (CO2, SOx, NOx and PM) as well as reporting a further 50 ESG scores around vessel safety and reliability, environmental performance and adherence to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



This data provides a sound basis for decision-making for ship managers, cargo owners, ports, banks, investors, insurers, P&I clubs and other stakeholders. The platform is also designed to facilitate collaboration and data-sharing among industry players, providing a single source of verified data visible to all parties for tracking vessel and ship managers’ sustainability.