  • 2023 August 2 09:46

    CBH joins Blue Visby project

    The CBH Group has joined a consortium of companies participating in the Blue Visby project, which supports research into practical solutions that help reduce the international shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company's release.

    The consortium has been working on the Blue Visby Solution, an integrated, multilateral shipping scheduling and contractual system that notifies ships of the optimal date and time for arriving at their destination, eradicating the old “Sail Fast, Then Wait” approach to sailing.

    The Blue Visby Solution aims to distribute the arrival times of groups of ships heading for the same destination, providing an optimal target arrival time for each ship while maintaining the scheduled arrival order. This is achieved by analysing several factors, including the weather, performance of each ship together and congestion at the destination. Crucially, the Blue Visby Solution provides the contractual architecture necessary, including a sharing mechanism for costs and benefits.

    As vessel charterers, CBH is participating in the Blue Visby project by sharing vessel information to the neutral, independent Blue Visby Solution platform, which then communicates to the vessel their optimal arrival time, determined by an algorithm – without changing arrival order or time. It is only by consortium members co-operating and sharing vessel information that productivity efficiencies and greenhouse gas emission reductions can be achieved.

    CBH Head of Chartering Pia van Wyngaard said that by maximising the efficiency of each vessel, CO2 emissions could be reduced by up to 5%.

    The Blue Visby Consortium consists of 28 companies and institutions and is co-ordinated by Napa Oy and Stephenson Harwood LLP, experts in their respective fields of maritime technology and maritime law.

