2023 August 1 14:27

Exports of loaded containers continue falling down in the port of Novorossiysk

Loaded container exports continue falling down in the port of Novorossiysk, Aleksey Garmash, General Director of Novomorsnab, said at the 19th Transport Forum YugTrans-2023. According to the speaker, handling of loaded containers in the first half of 2023 fell by almost 30%, year-on-year, while loaded imports saw a slight decrease — about 6%.

“Export of loaded containers, which had been the main driver over the recent years, fell quite strongly in 2022, and also experienced a significant drop in the first six months of 2023. This is due to the fact that the geography of new container services was focused primarily on imports, while exports, being cheaper and more likely to compete with the bulk cargo, lost volumes, hence a large increase in handling of empty containers. Loaded imports did not sink so much and by the end of 2023, they will most likely be comparable to the results of 2022,” commented the head of the company.

Aleksey Garmash also marked a significant growth of diversification in the market of container operators.

“We have got lots of new players, competition in the market has intensified and, as part of the general trend towards lower rates, this is a positive development for shippers, but, unfortunately, not for line carriers. The leading players from unfriendly countries have been replaced completely, including with domestic ones. There are also lines from friendly countries: Chinese, Arab, Turkish,” the expert said.

NUTEP terminal accounts for about 60% of the port’s container market.