2023 August 1 14:12

Metrans launches new regular common train service in Rijeka

A new regular common user train service was recently launched by Metrans that links the Croatian port of Rijeka, via the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), to Budapest in Hungary.



Launched in June, the new rail cargo service connects AGCT with Metrans’ Csepel Terminal in Budapest.



The common rail service runs twice per week at a fixed timetable, offering a direct connection between Rijeka and Budapest without stopovers, as well as attractive transit times.



A subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), AGCT looks to further increase its rail throughput, which represents 47 percent of its total volume. An increase in rail traffic would contribute to a more sustainable supply chain, as moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces carbon emissions by up to 24 kilograms per freight ton.