2023 August 1

The port of Novorossiysk saw an active growth of the reefer container market in HI’23

NUTEP terminal accounts for about 60% of the port’s container market

In the first half of 2023, the port of Novorossiysk saw an active growth in the market of refrigerated containers, Aleksey Garmash, General Director of Novomorsnab, said at the 19th Transport Forum YugTrans-2023. According to him, exports of reefer containers from the port of Novorossiysk in HI’23 rose by 15.7%, year-on-year, to 11.25 thousand TEU, imports rose by 7.13%, year-on-year, to 128.71 thousand tonnes TEU.

“That is explained by a good geography of containers for Novorossiysk. Our contractors are mostly from friendly countries (Turkey, Egypt, Arab states) with a short transport leg. Refrigerated cargo were not seriously affected by sanctions. Besides, replacement and growth of reefer services is seen,” commented the head of the company.

