  • Home
  • News
  • Bureau Veritas becomes certification body for CertifHy™ hydrogen scheme
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 28 15:18

    Bureau Veritas becomes certification body for CertifHy™ hydrogen scheme

    The CertifHy Non-Governmental Certification Scheme offers certified proof of origin for hydrogen throughout Europe, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

    CertifHy aims to facilitate and advance the production, procurement, and use of non-renewable, renewable, and low-carbon hydrogen. It has developed the CertifHy Non-Governmental Certification (NGC) scheme in Europe to support the growth of the hydrogen market by providing a reliable tool for consumers to track hydrogen’s origin and environmental credentials. The methodology underpinning this scheme focuses on two aspects: the origin of the energy used, and the carbon footprint of the hydrogen produced. These non-governmental certificates facilitate the trade of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen throughout Europe.

    Bureau Veritas performs around 300,000 audits each year, providing its clients with the same high level of quality worldwide, thanks to more than 7,400 experienced auditors and centralized support. With this new accreditation, its auditors can now also perform CertifHy audits of hydrogen production facilities to ensure that the energy produced meets the CertifHy™ NGC Scheme requirements.

    Bureau Veritas supports the decarbonization of the energy sector. BV Green Line services and solutions leverage our expertise in quality, health and safety, and sustainability to support businesses in managing the challenges they face today regarding the energy transition.

Другие новости по темам: Bureau Veritas, hydrogen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 28

15:42 ONE unveils reefer service connecting the West Coast of South America to the East Coast of North America
15:18 Bureau Veritas becomes certification body for CertifHy™ hydrogen scheme
14:45 The Port of Valencia will be connected to solar energy in the autumn
14:44 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on fishing ship of Project 03140, Shantar
14:00 Container throughput of Russia’s Far East ports rose by 30% in HI’2023
13:02 OCI Global and X-Press Feeders sign green methanol offtake agreement
12:48 Subsidies to cover up to 80% of timber industry exporters’ expenses for transportation of products via North-West seaports
12:31 European Commission approves state aid for Brunsbüttel LNG terminal
12:09 ABS approves pioneering ammonia-based ship HVAC refrigeration system from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:03 Sea Port of Astrakhan increased its throughput in HI’23 by 15% YoY to 350 thousand tonnes
11:45 HD Hyundai records 30.8953 trillion won revenue and 1.006 trillion won operating profit in H1
11:24 NYK’s Tugboat DX Project using digital technology to improve the industry
10:22 Bio-LNG bunkering available today in almost 70 locations in Europe, North America and Asia
09:58 RF Government expands programme for subsidizing cargo transportation by NSR
09:41 Damen Marine Components awarded contract to supply energy efficient steering equipment to Chilean Navy
09:15 Rosmorport's Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch releases young Russian sturgeon into the Don and Kuban rivers

2023 July 27

18:07 “K” Line starts operation of freezing and refrigerating warehouse No. 3 in Bangkok
17:56 Russia exported almost 10 million tonnes of grain to Africa in HI’23 — Vladimir Putin
17:22 World’s largest double-ended hybrid ferry named in UK
17:10 Programme drafted for 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
16:44 Hambantota International Port (Sri Lanka) sets new record for 2023 oil and gas throughput
16:24 HHLA lowers forecast for the 2023 financial year
15:22 FSB found traces of explosives on another ship heading for Rostov-on-Don
14:53 Hyundai Samho launches LNG carrier Energy Fortitude for Alpha Gas
14:23 Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership
14:07 Russia will supply free of charge grain to six African countries in the coming months - RF President
13:43 SunGas Renewables to construct a green methanol facility in Central Louisiana
13:25 GSBN welcomes latest member New Land-Sea Corridor
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2023
12:43 Kalmar to supply ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne
12:24 Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore
12:12 FESCO expects its sea line to RSA to become regular by the end of 2023
11:23 ClassNK issues AiP for liquefied hydrogen carrier CCS and CHS developed by GTT
11:15 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.7 times in HI’23
10:53 EPS and China Power sign Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement
10:27 TUI Cruises trials B30 biofuel onboard Mein Shiff 4 for the first time
10:02 RF President signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023
09:58 “K” Line signs service contract agreement with DIABOS Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
09:39 NOVATEK announces financial results for the second quarter and first half 2023
09:16 New LACT meter installed at CPC Marine Terminal

2023 July 26

18:15 Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group
18:03 IMO joins Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention
17:58 Net profit of DeloPorts in HI’23 increased 2.5 times
17:43 Euroseas announces new charters for its two 4,250 teu containerships
17:36 COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operate world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier
17:33 OOCL Piraeus makes inaugural call at Piraeus Port
16:47 GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen
16:26 Russia to see urgent need for replacement of seagoing bunkering tankers by 2030 – MEB - SPb
15:35 Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard
15:04 Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape
14:43 MOL, Kobe-Osaka International Port and 'K' Line sign MoU to expand container terminal in Kobe
14:30 Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY
14:13 Georgia Ports Authority achieves record Ro/Ro in FY2023
13:42 Saipem and Stockholm Exergi sign Letter of Intent for a large-scale CO2 capture project in Sweden
13:41 RF Government approves characteristics of investment objects built in exchange for crab catching quotas
13:18 U.S. Department of Transportation announces first ships enrolled in the Tanker Security Program
12:58 Drought and shallowing of rivers to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia
12:43 LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake conducts final LNG bunkering
11:35 EU Council adopts new law to decarbonise the maritime sector
10:59 Bunker One delivers biofuel blend to cruise ship at Port of Aarhus