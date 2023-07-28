2023 July 28 15:18

Bureau Veritas becomes certification body for CertifHy™ hydrogen scheme

The CertifHy Non-Governmental Certification Scheme offers certified proof of origin for hydrogen throughout Europe, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

CertifHy aims to facilitate and advance the production, procurement, and use of non-renewable, renewable, and low-carbon hydrogen. It has developed the CertifHy Non-Governmental Certification (NGC) scheme in Europe to support the growth of the hydrogen market by providing a reliable tool for consumers to track hydrogen’s origin and environmental credentials. The methodology underpinning this scheme focuses on two aspects: the origin of the energy used, and the carbon footprint of the hydrogen produced. These non-governmental certificates facilitate the trade of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen throughout Europe.

Bureau Veritas performs around 300,000 audits each year, providing its clients with the same high level of quality worldwide, thanks to more than 7,400 experienced auditors and centralized support. With this new accreditation, its auditors can now also perform CertifHy audits of hydrogen production facilities to ensure that the energy produced meets the CertifHy™ NGC Scheme requirements.



Bureau Veritas supports the decarbonization of the energy sector. BV Green Line services and solutions leverage our expertise in quality, health and safety, and sustainability to support businesses in managing the challenges they face today regarding the energy transition.