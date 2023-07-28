2023 July 28 14:00

Container throughput of Russia’s Far East ports rose by 30% in HI’2023

Total seaborne supplies rose by 9% in HI’23

In January-June 2023, cargo throughput of Russia’s Far East ports rose by 14%: imports rose by 36%, export — by 11%. Seaborne transport accounts for 80% of cargo deliveries to the Far East regions. In the 6-month period, cargo deliveries to the Far East regions by sea rose by 9%. The number inbound containers delivered to the Far East ports in the first half of 2023 exceeded 328 thousand containers, up 30%, year-on-year, according to the Far East Customs of the Russian Federation.

In the reported period, railway deliveries of cargo in the Far East rose by almost 29%, deliveries by road transport rose by 2.8 times.

In HI’23, Far East customs transferred almost RUB 511 to the Federal budget, 46% mor, year-on-year. In June, Far East Customs transferred RUB 101 billion, up 30%, year-on-year.