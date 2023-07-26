  • Home
  • 2023 July 26 18:15

    Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group

    Ex-head of Vyborg Shipyard is in

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    charge of construction and modernization of crab catchers

    Aleksandr Solovyov has entered the office of Deputy President for Fleet Construction and Modernization, Group of Companies Antey, the Group told IAA PortNews.

    Group of Companies ‘Antey’ has a fleet numbering over 50 crab harvesting and processing vessels. More ships are being built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard under the programme of investment quotas. Ship repair assets of the Group are located in Murmansk.

    As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Aleksandr Solovyov held the position of Vyborg Shipyard (part of USC) for over a decade.

