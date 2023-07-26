2023 July 26 15:35

Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard

The icebreaker was delivered to FSUE Atomflot in 2022

Kronshtadt Shipyard, an asset of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will perform scheduled dock repair of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220, according to USC Telegram.

The works are foreseen by the warranty obligations covered by the shipbuilding contract.

The Ural is the third ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 25 July 2016, it was launched on 26 May 2019 and delivered to FSUE Atomflot on 29 November 2022. The construction was conducted under the supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Key particulars of Project 22220: power – 60MW, speed – 22 knots in clear water; LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft – 8.65 m; maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement — 33.5 thousand tonnes; designated service life - 40 years.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

