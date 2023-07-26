2023 July 26 13:41

RF Government approves characteristics of investment objects built in exchange for crab catching quotas

The document is available on our website

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the requirements applicable to investment objects that are to be built in exchange for crab catching quotas. The document is published on the official portal for legal information.

The document covers mid-size fishing ships of over 50 meters in length intended for cartching crab as well as large and small-size logistic complexes in seaports. The latter are technologically associated facilities comprising buildings and equipment for storing and transportation of live biological resources and fish products. Such complexes can be built on plots of land within seaports’ limits or included into such limits after the construction is completed.

The projects should be implemented within a year after signing of contracts.

The ships are to have the following characteristics: length over 50 mters, gross capacity of over 1,000, crab catching and processing equipment with minimum capacity of 10 t/day, or transportation tanks for at least 350 cbm, or freezing equipment of at least 15 t/day in capacity.

Average cost of a project on construction of a ship or a logistics complex is not to be below RUB 1 billion, or RUB 300 million for a small complex.

The document is available in Russian on our website >>>>