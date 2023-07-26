2023 July 26 09:41

Onne Multipurpose Terminal supports Nigerian LNG’s Bonny expansion

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) is playing an important role in supporting Nigerian LNG’s (NLNG) Train 7 expansion project at the latter’s facility in Bonny, according to ICTSI's release.



OMT, in collaboration with Horatio Ltd., Chairborne Global Services Limited, Kerry Logistics and IO Materials Services, recently efficiently facilitated the unloading of essential project modules from three vessels on Berth 10 of the Federal Ocean Terminal. The modules were securely stored in OMT’s yard and were later loaded onto barges for transport to Bonny Island.



NLNG, a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Total, Shell and ENI commenced operations at its Bonny facility in 1999 and currently operates six processing units – also known as trains. The USD10 billion Train 7 expansion is aimed at increasing Nigeria’s liquified natural gas (LNG) production from 22 million to 30 million tons per annum by 2027.



OMT is one of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) cargo handling facilities in Africa. ICTSI is set to operate its fifth terminal in the continent after being selected by Transnet as the preferred partner to develop and operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2.