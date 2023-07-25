2023 July 25 09:19

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

July 2020, Yevgeny Tuzinkevich was the head of FSBI Black Sea Ports Administration

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich has been appointed as Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The order (No1964-r) was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 24 July 2023.

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich was born in 1974 in Shadrinsk, Kurgan Region. In 1998, he graduated from Novorossiysk State Marine Academy with specialization in “Ship Navigation”. Yevgeny Tuzinkevich began his career as master's 3rd mate on Sovcomflot ships, then master of large tankers.

In 2009-2011 – First Deputy to Harbour Master of Temryuk port, Navigation Safety.



In 2011-2017 – Harbour Master of Kavkaz port.



In 2017-2020 – Harbour Master of Novorossiysk port.

On 16 July 2020, Yevgeny Tuzinkevich took the helm of FSBI Black Sea Ports Administration.