  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 21 18:01

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
    • Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko returned to the issues of handling Belarus’ cargo in Russian ports. According to him, the most acute one is handling of potash. A dedicated terminal can be built in Primorsk or Murmansk. What is the real situation with transshipment of Belorussian cargoes?
    • Dredger Severo-Dvinsky 701 left Astrakhan to join the fleet operating on Volga-Caspian Canal
    • 400 cbm of material dredged in Pechora river
    • Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
    • Closed storage yard for sulphur with design capacity of up to 300 thousand tonnes put into operation in the port of Taman
    • 170 tonnes of sheet piles of driven at the construction site of Pionersky terminal
    • Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time
    • Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in HI’23 fell by 35.7% YoY

    Shipping and logistics

    • High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
    • Ships sailing in the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports to be considered as potentially transporting military cargo – RF Defence Ministry  

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • RF Government approves the list of hi-tech products eligible for tax privileges when purchased
    • USC head asks for expansion of state support measures to build ships for Northern Delivery
    • Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024
    • Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330
    • Launching ceremony held for multipurpose barge built for Yenisey River Shipping Company

    Bunkering

    Appointments

Другие новости по темам: appointments, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 21

18:13 MEYER WERFT hands over Silver Nova
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:52 Kalmar to supply its heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line in Australia
17:40 HII is awarded Naval surface warfare center's integrated training system contract
17:34 Alfa Laval in new partnership on energy storage
17:28 Philly Shipyard kicks off construction of subsea rock installation vessel
16:53 UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy and DNV to establish maritime decarbonization centre
16:20 BIW, HII awarded Navy's contract modifications in support of Guided Missile Destroyer
15:55 Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU
15:27 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
15:04 Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
14:40 New passenger berth opened on Krestovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg
14:18 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of the two first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings
13:45 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 54th FRC to USCG
13:29 MSC celebrates official launch of new Explora Journeys brand, accepts delivery of EXPLORA I
12:55 Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project
12:31 LNG bunker barge ‘Clean Canaveral’ completes first LNG bunkering of cargo vessel at Port Canaveral
11:23 Carbon Sink partners with Rose Cay Maritime for advanced low-carbon maritime fuel logistics
11:02 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased its HI’2023 throughput 1.7 times, YoY
10:27 High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
10:03 ABS Board of Directors elects John McDonald President
09:29 Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024

2023 July 20

18:14 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy
17:48 Norwegian Cruise Line announces extensive enhancements to Norwegian Joy
17:16 LNG becomes cheaper than VLSFO
17:04 Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
16:45 Panama June bunker sales drop to nine-month low
16:23 E2open Ocean Shipping Index indicates continued reduction in cross-ocean shipment transit time across all major ocean routes
15:56 IHC Dredging receives a contract to supply a third Beaver® 65 DDSP cutter suction dredger to DACINCO
15:34 Northern Delivery Bill passed by State Duma in two readings
15:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2023
14:36 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in HI’2023 climbed by 8% YoY
14:13 CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan
14:01 Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities
13:42 PD Ports invests £23m in a new dredging vessel
13:25 Kalmar to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line
13:00 Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
12:55 World first with ABS Class green methanol powered container vessel makes maiden voyage
11:58 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput down 5.5% to 220.7 million tonnes in H1 2023
11:33 Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
10:29 Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units
10:09 Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project
10:06 Throughput of Turkish ports in HI’23 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
09:44 Freire Shipyard signs contract to build an oceanographic research vessel for IFREMER
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ ferries Maria and Lavrenty started transporting passengers

2023 July 19

18:07 SeaVolt launches a first of a kind solar energy test platform
18:02 Pacific Fleet’s vessels left Vladivostok for joint Russian-Chinese naval drills Sever/Vzaimodeistviye-2023
17:40 Canada port strike resumes as union members reject wage agreement
17:20 30% of global shipping fleet needs tech upgrade for CII reporting
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo and Iran’s delegation discussed construction of ships for Transcaspian International Transport Route
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering bags world’s largest liquid carbon dioxide carrier order
16:41 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
16:24 ONE starts a new direct service from Thailand to Hakata
15:59 Container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alyat in HI’23 rose 2.9 times YoY
15:34 Port Houston container volumes down to 315,983 TEUs in June 2023
15:14 WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE
15:02 Ferry Baltiysk returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:40 Damen to supply Air Cavity System to Amisco for reduced emissions
14:23 MAN Energy Solutions starts developing retrofit solutions for medium-speed marine engines
14:15 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 2.4% in HI’23