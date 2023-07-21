IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Results of Russian ports in Q2’23: infographics and analytics
- Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko returned to the issues of handling Belarus’ cargo in Russian ports. According to him, the most acute one is handling of potash. A dedicated terminal can be built in Primorsk or Murmansk. What is the real situation with transshipment of Belorussian cargoes?
- Dredger Severo-Dvinsky 701 left Astrakhan to join the fleet operating on Volga-Caspian Canal
- 400 cbm of material dredged in Pechora river
- Vladimir Putin expects the Port of Murmansk capacity to double in five years
- Closed storage yard for sulphur with design capacity of up to 300 thousand tonnes put into operation in the port of Taman
- 170 tonnes of sheet piles of driven at the construction site of Pionersky terminal
- Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time
- Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in HI’23 fell by 35.7% YoY
Shipping and logistics
- High-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot put on regular line between Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt
- Ships sailing in the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports to be considered as potentially transporting military cargo – RF Defence Ministry
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- RF Government approves the list of hi-tech products eligible for tax privileges when purchased
- USC head asks for expansion of state support measures to build ships for Northern Delivery
- Sevmorzavod shipyard to commence building first ships as part of USC in autumn 2024
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers 10th survey ship of Project 3330
- Launching ceremony held for multipurpose barge built for Yenisey River Shipping Company
Bunkering
- Gazprom Neft performed Russia’s first bunkering of a seagoing ship with biofuel
- Ammonia in Europe and LNG in Russia: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest
Appointments
- Arsenio Dominguez becomes the new Secretary-General of IMO
- Ruslan Rumyantsev appointed as head of Natsrybresurs