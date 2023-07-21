2023 July 21 15:55

Container throughput of Turkish ports in HI’2023 fell by 6.96 million TEU

Container turnover between Turkey and Russia in June totaled 64.3 thousand TEU

In January-June 2023, container throughput of Turkish ports totaled 6.96 million TEU, down 4.6% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In June, the ports of Turkey handled 1.1 million TEU, up 3.8%, year-on-year, including 285 thousand TEU handled in the port of Ambarli, 182.9 thousand TEU – in the port of Kocaeli, 176.8 thousand TEU – in the port of Mersin, 157.6 thousand TEU – in the port of Tekirdag, 131.4 thousand TEU – in the port of Aliaga.

The highest container turnover was with Greece (107 thousand TEU), Egypt (97.8 thousand TEU), Israel (89.9 thousand TEU), China (75.4 thousand TEU) and Russia (64.3 thousand TEU).

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Turkish ports in January-June 2023 totaled 260.9 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY.