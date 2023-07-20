  • Home
  Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers
  • 2023 July 20 11:33

    Rosatomflot launches programme for repair of nuclear-powered icebreakers

    The icebreakers will be docked in Murmansk and Kronshtadt

    Nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal has been placed in a floating dock of FSU Atomflot in Murmansk, according to the company. The scheduled works will include the repair of bottom-side fittings, flaw detection in the hull and nozzles, cleaning of ice boxes, repair of hull structures, welds and nozzles, inspection and repair of certain elements in the propeller-steering complex.

    The work of nuclear-powered icebreakers has intensified in recent years. Each nuclear-powered icebreaker is used 9 months a year on the average. FSUE Atomflot pays special attention to the implementation of the nuclear icebreaker repair programme. The company regularly upgrades equipment to improve the efficiency of general repair work.

    “Apart from nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal, icebreakers Vaigach, Taimyr, 50 Years of Pobedy and Ural will undergo scheduled dock repairs from July to early November,” said Oleg Darbinyan, Chief Engineer of FSUE Atomflot. - Icebreakers of previous generations will dock in Murmansk, while the universal nuclear icebreaker Ural will be placed in the dry dock of the Kronstadt Marine Plant. The lead universal nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika was repaired there earlier. It is planned that the Ural will arrive in St. Petersburg before the end of July.”

    The comprehensive development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation is one of the country’s strategic priorities. Increasing the traffic along the NSR is of paramount importance for solving the tasks set in the field of transport and delivery of goods. The development of this logistics corridor is ensured through the establishment of regular cargo transportation, the construction of new nuclear-powered icebreakers and the modernization of the relevant infrastructure. FSUE Atomflot takes an active part in this work.

