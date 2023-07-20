2023 July 20 10:29

Torqeedo creates two dedicated business units

Torqeedo, the global market leader for electric mobility on the water, has announced the creation of two dedicated business units and named their managers. Matthias Vogel will lead the Customized Solutions unit, and Sven Mostögl will lead the Branded Retail line.



In addition to Vogel’s most recent position as President, Business Unit Mobile Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, he has also worked for MTU and Siemens, among other notable companies. Through numerous transformation projects, including major projects in Bangkok, New York and Buenos Aires, Vogel brings valuable experience in the marine industry and the international environment.



Mostögl brings experience from various international sales, product and design leadership positions for outdoor brands such as Bergans of Norway, Black Diamond and The North Face. In his most recent position, he led the commercial part of the business & consumer experience in the European regions DACH and Benelux for Oris, a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.



Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency, and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.