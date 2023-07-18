  • Home
  • News
  • Rosatom’s LASH Sevmorput arrives in Vostochny port basin
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 18 13:48

    Rosatom’s LASH Sevmorput arrives in Vostochny port basin

    The nuclear-powered ship will depart July 22-23 to head for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Photo courtesy of Atomflot press office

    The Atomflot owned lighter aboard ship (LASH) Sevmorput with icebreaking capabilities and the KLT-40 nuclear-powered propulsion has arrived in the basin of Vostochny port (Wrangel Bay, Nakhodka Bay, Sea of Japan). This one-of-a-kind nuclear-powered ship completed her non-icebreaker-assisted voyage through the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The voyage is carried out as part of the Development of the Northern Sea Route federal project (of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure), the Atomflot press office said.

    “The voyage from St. Petersburg took 23 days. The route was plotted according to the recommendations of the Marine Operations HQ of GlavSevmorput. The crew ensured the delivery in normal mode of the main cargo to the Far East. We started unloading two heavy cranes at an offshore anchorage location. This operation has been worked out by the crew. After docking at the terminal, we will unload the containers,” Oleg Markov, the Sevmorput master said.

    The departure from the Port of Vostochny is scheduled for July 22 – 23. The nuclear-powered icebreaking ship will bound for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to deliver steel structures and lumber to Kamchatka and then to take aboard a shipment of reefer containers at the Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

    During the passage from St. Petersburg to Vostochny port, the crew ensured scientific work of specialists from the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Marine Research Center (LMSU MRC) who conducted observations of marine mammals and birds, as well as continuous measurements of salinity and water temperature along the entire route.

    The Sevmorput departed June 24 from the Port of St. Petersburg and set out on her first subsidized short sea voyage along the route: St. Petersburg / Vostochny port, Nakhodka / Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky / Murmansk.

    The regular short sea shipping line was launched in 2022, with two voyages completed and three slated for this year. In addition, the number of calls will increase from 4 to 11. Arkhangelsk and Nakhodka were added to the list of ports of departure and destination, and the Port of Magadan was included in the itinerary.

    On April 25, Atomflot agreed with the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic on the schedule of subsidized short sea transportation of goods on the Sevmorput at preferential rates to the regions of the Far East and back to the European part of Russia for 2023. Then Atomflot reported that the container ship would set sail on the route: St. Petersburg - Vostochny port - Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - Murmansk on June 22. The start of the second subsidized voyage on the NSR is slated for October 10.

    The Russian government began subsidizing Arctic short sea transport between the ports of St. Petersburg, Murmansk and the terminals of the Far East in 2022. Overall, RUB 7.84 billion are earmarked in the budget for these purposes until 2035, in accordance with the development plan of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Rosatom State Corporation are responsible for the voyages arrangement.

    Atomflot was announced the winner in a tendering process to select a contractor for execution of subsidized short sea cargo transportation in 2022. Two round trips took place from ports located in the European part of the Russian Federation to the Far East based ports. On August 11, the LASH Sevmorput completed the first voyage task with a 10% load of her capacity. During the second voyage in the direction of the Far Eastern ports the ship utilized to 90% of her carrying capacity, and in the opposite direction – 46%.

    The nuclear-powered LASH Sevmorput (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard in 1988. The Sevmorput is intended for transportation of cargo to the remote northern areas of Russia. The ship can break through continuous field ice of up to 1 meter thick at a speed of about two knots and carry some 36,000 tonnes of cargo. With its hull design and strength the ship can operate in the Arctic basin independently or escorted by an icebreaker in more challenging ice conditions.

Другие новости по темам: Vostochny port, cargo traffic, containers, Northern Sea Route  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 18

18:26 Maersk Tankers nominated for EY Sustainability Innovation Award with green tech business Njord
17:54 Admiralty Shipyards completed sea trials of ST-192-series refrigerator trawler Mekhanik Sizov
17:46 IMO and IAPH enhance ship-port cooperation
17:24 Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels
17:09 Republic of Korea boosts funding for development projects
16:36 RightShip, Port of London Authority partner to support maritime decarbonisation
16:18 Japan set install zero emission chargers for ships in Hanshin Port and Keihin Port
15:45 ‘ME-GA-opti’ optimises combustion onboard LNG carrier newbuilding
15:24 Arsenio Dominguez becomes the new Secretary-General of IMO
14:52 USV AS orders first unmanned surface vessel
14:10 MAN receives an order from UZMAR Shipyards for four marine propulsion engines for Svitzer’s TRAnsverse Tug newbuilds
13:48 Rosatom’s LASH Sevmorput arrives in Vostochny port basin
13:42 Valenciaport container traffic down 12.61% in June 2023
12:10 Seaports of Azerbaijan H1 volume rose 9.6% to 6.3 million tonnes
11:45 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 5.5% to 139 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 WinGD plans to deliver ammonia engines in 2025
10:18 COSCO SHIPPING connects Europe and South America with new ESE2 Service
09:52 Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time
09:45 CyberLogitec completed implementation of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping

2023 July 17

18:06 Alabama Port Authority rejects possible whale-saving rule
17:36 South Korea's container freight rates for major destinations down in June - Yonhap
17:34 Russia’s Foreign Ministry says to restore a temporarily dangerous area regime in the northwestern Black Sea
17:06 The 129th session of IMO takes place from the 17th to the 21st of July 2023
16:33 Coal India, port and agency plan $1.46 bln water transport corridor - Reuters
16:02 Samsung Heavy Industries wins $3.1 bil. order for 16 container ships
15:46 OCI Global completes the first ever green methanol bunkering at Port of Ulsan, Korea
15:31 Arbitration court rules Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to pay a penalty of RUB 218 million to the Ministry of Defense
14:40 TecPlata welcomes ZIM’s Patagonia Express Service
14:18 Dynacom places order for eco-friendly VLCC duo at DSIC
13:40 United Nations poised to begin transfer of 1 million barrels of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
13:03 Hoegh Autoliners orders four more ammonia-ready Aurora class vessels
12:30 ADNOC plans to merge Borouge and Borealis
12:03 Banle Energy carries out first biofuel bunker supply in Hong Kong
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port docks largest containership to date
11:25 Bunker sales volumes in Singapore slip back in June 2023
10:31 World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd
09:43 CPV continues to beef up its fleet of handling equipment

2023 July 16

16:18 APS and Brazilian CSN ink MoU within the scope of the global gateway initiative
15:26 Hanwha Ocean named prime bidder for two new Navy frigates
14:08 First shipyard workers’ labor union set up at Samsung Heavy Industries
13:11 Gross revenue for ISU members fell to US$ 241 million
12:03 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
10:41 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of 5th LNG dual-fuel bulker from NTS

2023 July 15

16:17 Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell
15:31 Brazil and Singapore start-up partnership between Cubo Maritime and PIER71
14:53 Transworld and Fleet Management form ship management JV
13:02 The cruise terminal of the Old City Harbour awarded the international Green Key certificate
11:49 The arrival of an Ocean Network Express' box ship in Hamburg slated for today, July 15
10:35 MHI concludes MOU with FNT of Germany to provide integrated management software for data centers

2023 July 14

20:23 PortNews’ Week 28 headlines summary
18:06 MOL car carrier Galaxy Ace cooperates with Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium for loggerhead turtle migration research
17:41 Dynagas LNG Partners LP announces new time charters for two LNG carriers
17:20 DB Schenker and Volvo Cars reduce emissions in ocean freight
17:03 Chinese shipyard newbuilding orders up 68% in the H1
16:45 Singapore ship causes dock collapse at Vietnam port
16:25 Tentative agreement reached between the BCMEA and ILWU Canada
15:25 Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal
14:25 MOLGAS Group announces first multi-truck-to-ship LNG bunker delivery at Port of Algeciras
14:22 Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels
13:58 MAN Energy Solutions completes first ammonia engine test