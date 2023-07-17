2023 July 17 14:40

TecPlata welcomes ZIM’s Patagonia Express Service

TecPlata, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) cargo handling operations at the La Plata Port adjacent to Buenos Aires in Argentina, received the inaugural call of Zim Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) Patagonia Express Service (PES) that connects Argentinian trade to the United States and the Caribbean Gulf, among other destinations.

ZIM’s newly launched service links Argentina to the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast through the ports of Kingston, a major Caribbean hub, and Houston in the Gulf of Mexico. The service marked its inaugural call at TecPlata with the arrival of the 1,000-TEU boxship Contship Key, and with its present network set up, is expected to call TecPlata every 45 days. The maritime service from La Plata to Kingston and Houston provides a reliable and efficient connection for Argentinian foreign trade, offering commercial opportunities that promote economic growth in the region.





