Fishery agency names Andrey Yakovlev new deputy head to oversee fishing fleet and ports
Prior to this appointment Mr. Yakovlev held the post of the agency’s Moscow-Okskaya Territorial Administration director
Andrey Yakovlev has been appointed Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) by order of the Russian Government. In this position, he will oversee the activities of the Department of the Fleet, Ports and International Cooperation, as well as the administrative department, Rosrybolovstvo said.
Andrei Yakovlev was born on June 3, 1987 in Leningrad. In 2009, he graduated from St. Petersburg State University with a major in State and Municipal Administration. In 2015 he defended his PhD thesis in economics at the St. Petersburg State University of Economics.
He has been working for Rosrybolovstvo since 2016.
Since August 2020, he has been the head of the Moscow-Okskaya Territorial Administration.
Over the years of service, Yakovlev was awarded with thanks, diplomas of the Federal Agency for Fishery, the government of the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk and Yaroslavl regions for his contribution to the development of the fishery complex.
As PortNews reported earlier, Russian Government Decree No. 1744-r dated June 30, 2023 was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
In April 2023, Peotr Savchuk, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) retired at his own request.