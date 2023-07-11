  • Home
  Far Eastern Railway's half-year container traffic jumps 28.7% to 628,000 TEU
  2023 July 11 09:58

    Far Eastern Railway’s half-year container traffic jumps 28.7% to 628,000 TEU

    Photo source: The FER Telegram Messenger
    Rail operator hauled more than 6.7 million tonnes of freight in containers

    Far Eastern Railway (FER) transported across its network 628,000 TEUs in January-June 2023 to all destinations. This is a 28.7-percent growth on H1 2022 volume, the FER press office said

    The number of loaded containers increased by 35.6% to 580,000 TEUs, or more than 6.7 million tonnes of transported cargo (+28.8%). The freight volume transported by the rail operator included: chemicals and soda - 101,000 TEUs (growth by 1.4 times compared to January-June 2022); machines, machine tools, engines – 99,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.5 times); automobiles and components – 95,000 TEUs (an increase of 1.7 times); industrial consumer goods – 74,000 TEUs (+27.9%); fabricated metal products – 67,000 TEUs (+22.1%); other cargo and consolidated loads – 33.5,00TEU (an increase of 1.6 times); paper – 16,000 TEUs (growth by 1.9 times); ferrous metals – 11,000 TEUs (+23.3%); crude oil and oil products – 8.400 TEUs (an increase of 2.3 times); non-ferrous metals – 8,300 TEUs (+5.6%); agricultural machinery – 3.100 TEUs (an increase of 1.6 times).

