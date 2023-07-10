2023 July 10 16:54

Belships and V. announce strategic partnership

Belships ASA and V.Group announced a strategic partnership related to Belships’ fleet and ship management business.



The Belships Management (Singapore) organisation will be integrated into V.Group, forming an industry-leading centre of expertise for dry bulk operations.

Belships Management (Singapore), now as part of V.Group, will continue to be the sole provider of ship management services to Belships ASA, leveraging V.Group’s unique and fully scalable ship management platform.

V.Group will also be providing a range of marine services, digitalisation and decarbonisation solutions for the benefit of all current and future managed vessels.

The partnership was formalised on 30th June, 2023.



V.Group is a leading global ship management and marine solutions provider serving c. 3,500 vessels across its portfolio, with c. 3,000 colleagues based across 30 countries globally, supporting over 44,000 personnel in marine and offshore roles.

About Belships ASA

Founded in 1918, Belships is a Norwegian shipping company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is a shipowner and operator of dry bulk carriers. Including four newbuildings to be delivered between 2024-2026, the fleet consists of 34 modern Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers.