2023 July 10 14:49

Container traffic by RZD rises 12.2% in H1,2023 to to 3.573 million TEU

Image credit: the RZD Telegram Messenger



Russian Railways six-month traffic volume reached 37.1 million tonnes



Transportation of loaded and empty containers across the rail network of Russian Railways (RZD) in all directions in January-June 2023 totaled 3,572,500 TEU, or a 12.2-percent on the same period figures. Volume of containers transported to domestic destinations reached 1.4 million TEUs (+12.5%), the RZD half-year statistics showed.



The number of loaded containers delivered in all types of destinations increased by 18.3%, exceeding 2.6 million TEU (or 37.1 million tonnes of freight, + 16.8%). The volume includes: 410,200 TEU of chemicals and soda (+7.9% on H1, 2022); 286,400 of timber cargo (+0.1%); 220,400 of machines, machine tools, engines (+26.7%); 208,100 of fabricated metal products (+13%); 207,200 of automobiles and components (an increase of 1.9 times); 204,300 of industrial goods - (+0.1%); 187,600 of paper (+4.2%); 135,500 of chemical and mineral fertilizers (growth - 2.8 times); 130,200 of ferrous metals (+11.9%); 98,300 of construction goods (+22.2%); 84,300 of other and consolidated loads (-6.7%); 64,400 of non-ferrous metals (-5.3%); 54,000 of grain (an increase of 2.4 times); 47,700 of crude oil and oil products (+26.7%); 17,000 of fish (-1.7%); 14,400 of non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials (-23.5%); 12,900 of animal meat and butter (-0.9%); 8,800 of potatoes, vegetables, fruits (an increase of 1.5 times); 6,900 of milled products (+18.6%); 146,300 of other food products (+36.3%).



In June, the RZD rail network hauled 599,500 TEUs to all destinations, which is a 16.6% growth year-on-year.