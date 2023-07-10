2023 July 10 15:03

ICTSI's terminal in Nigeria achieves safety milestone

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.'s (ICTSI) Nigerian cargo handling facility, achieved a safety milestone after clocking in two million man-hours with zero lost time injury (LTI), according to the company's release.

OMT reached the milestone two years after commencing commercial operations in 2021.

OMT in Nigeria is one of ICTSI’s four terminals in the African continent. The global port operator continues to seek expansion opportunities across West and South Africa, particularly in the container corridor between Durban and Gauteng.