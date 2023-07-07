2023 July 7 14:43

Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that on July 6, 2023, it has taken delivery of its M/V Terataki, an Eco EEDI Phase 3, 2,800 TEU feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea.

The vessel is equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The acquisition was financed with a combination of own funds and a sustainability-linked loan provided by National Bank of Greece S.A.

Following its delivery, M/V Terataki commenced a thirty-six to forty months charter with Asyad Lines.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. The company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 TEU. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.