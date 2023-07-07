  • Home
  • News
  • Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 7 14:43

    Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

    Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that on July 6, 2023, it has taken delivery of its M/V Terataki, an Eco EEDI Phase 3, 2,800 TEU feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. 

    The vessel is equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The acquisition was financed with a combination of own funds and a sustainability-linked loan provided by National Bank of Greece S.A. 

    Following its delivery, M/V Terataki commenced a thirty-six to forty months charter with Asyad Lines. 

    Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. The company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 TEU. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.

Другие новости по темам: Euroseas, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, containership  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 7

18:07 North Star to deliver SOV three months early to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction & commissioning phase
17:49 PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
17:36 Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program
17:13 PensionDanmark and the Port of Esbjerg enter cooperation agreement on investments in development projects at the Port of Esbjerg
16:47 Marubeni Corporation, Biofuel technology research and Tabuchi Kaiun present the world’s first initiative to fuel a fully-pressurized LPG carrier
16:18 Government of Canada takes action against abandoned, wrecked or hazardous boats
15:46 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels
14:43 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
14:03 KOTUG Canada partners with Robert Allan and Sanmar to build two high bollard pull methanol fuelled escort tugs
14:01 Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
13:31 NYK completes vessel dismantling in Bangladesh
13:08 Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations
12:45 NYK сonducts successful biofuel trial on vessel transporting wood chips for Daio Paper
12:01 IMO adopts a revised strategy seeking to cut the shipping industry's 1 million mt/year of GHG emissions to net zero by around 2050
11:42 ZPMC plans to sell part or all of its stakes in Qingdao Port and Cosco Shipping Holding
11:20 Port of Los Angeles receives $233 million, Port of Long Beach $383.35 million to complete infrastructure projects
10:42 MAN PrimeServ to deliver engine retrofit solutions for Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd vessels for dual-fuel propulsion
10:15 Hanwha Ocean considers to establish factory capable of simultaneously building two naval ships
09:58 Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023
09:41 Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City