  • Home
  • News
  • Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 6 13:17

    Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says

    At the same time, the previously expected decline in profits will slow down.

    The fish catch by Russian fishermen in the first half of the year increased by 3.3% on the same period last year to 2.5 million tonnes. At the same time, pollock catch increased by 6.7% (to 1,258,000 tonnes), herring – by 1.2% (237,000 tonnes), and the cod catch decreased by 15% to about 220,000 tonnes. It is expected that by the 2023 year end, the total catch will exceed 5 million tonnes, and the financial situation of the industry will improve for a number of reasons, the IAA PortNews correspondent reports citing VARPE.

    The figures were announced by German Zverev, President of the Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) at a briefing with journalists. The main factor in the sector’s growth in the first half of 2023 was the catch of pollock, which provided half of the annual revenue.

    “The six-month pollock catch in the Sea of Okhotsk increased by 6.7% to 1,258,000 tonnes with a total allowable catch limit of 2 million tonnes. The remaining volume will be caught in the Bering Sea in the autumn. These results were achieved for several reasons. Ice and storm conditions appeared to be more favorable than in previous years. The main share of pollock was caught in February, and by the end of March the fishing fleet began to switch to herring catch. The success of the fishery was influenced by the deployement of new factory freezer trawler of ST-192 and ST-193 series built in Russia, as well as a pair built in Turkey. In addition, it was possible to reduce costs by using new trawl equipment. The Atlant Kaliningrad trawls made it possible to reduce the amount of fishing effort by 15%; such trawls began to be used three years ago, and now half of the fleet is equipped with them,” German Zverev was quoted as saying.

    Commercial efficiency was achieved thanks to a change in the structure of output and favorable market conditions.

    “The share of pollock fillets has decreased from 70,000 tonnes in 2022 to 48,000 tonnes, while the share of surimi has increased fourfold to 22,000 tonnes on ships and 6,000 tonnes at onshore plants. This is due to the difficulty of selling pollock fillets in Europe and the demand for surimi in Japan. At the end of the year, surimi exports to Japan should grow from 27,000 tonnes to 50-60,000 tonnes. For comparison, the surimi supply from the United States to Japan is 83,000 tonnes,” Zverev says, noting that about 16% of pollock revenue was provided by caviar, which is sold for $8-8.5 per 1 kg.

    In addition to pollock, the growth and export prospects are demonstrated by the herring segment. 237,000 tonnes were caught, which is 1.2% more than last year. The forecast for the year is 400,000 to 420,000 tonnes, he said.

    “Herring is in demand in the domestic market and has prospects for expansion in the external market, primarily in Africa. In addition to the traditional Nigeria, where Russian herring was exported through the UN, the Egypt market is of interest, where about 10,000 tonnes have already been sold. But this is three times less than supplies from Norway, which accounts for more than half of herring exports to Egypt,” he added.

    At the same time, over six months, cod catch has decreased by 15% to about 220,00 tonnes, due to a decrease in production in the north to 140,000 tonnes.

    The main bets for the H2, 2023 are made on the catch of three types of fish: salmon (at the moment, 11,000 tonnes of sockeye salmon have been caught in Kamchatka, 140,000 tonnes of pink salmon are expected), sardine ivasi (the plan is 300,000 tonnes) and mackerel (with a total decrease from last year's figure of 220,000 tonnes, two thirds of which are caught in the north, but with an increase of 10-15% in the Far East to about 80,000 tonnes), Mr. Zverev said.

    The financial result of the year, according to the head of VARPE, will be that the decline in profits will slow down due to successful fishing and the depreciation of the ruble.

    “Volations in the foreign exchange market will have a positive impact on financial performance, but it is far too early to make forecasts, since it is not clear how long the current RUB exchange rate will remain. It is important that many enterprises have made certain changes in their loan portfolio, and today the share of foreign currency loans in debt is not three quarters as in 2018, but about half. If last year the drop in profit was 32% to 158 billion rubles, and in the first quarter of this year there was also a decrease by 35% to 31.1 billion rubles, then now we predict a slowdown in the rate of decline in profits, it will be less sharp than expected. Much depends on the salmon season, the catch of Ivasi and mackerel,” German Zverev concluded.

Другие новости по темам: fishery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 6

13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City
12:24 ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts
11:42 Consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens completes enlargement of Twente canals
11:25 Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land
10:20 MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans
09:57 Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June
09:41 Damen Naval contracts RH Marine for new Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

2023 July 4

18:06 CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
17:30 The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
17:30 Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
17:16 CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria
16:43 AI-based project to optimize vessel performance forecasting concludes testing
16:39 Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
16:21 Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr
16:12 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded offshore grid connections between TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 Offshore Wind Farms in Germany
16:00 Orca AI teams up with Marubeni to expand global reach of its pioneering technology
15:42 Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity
15:07 Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
15:02 NYK joins GCMD as first Japan-headquartered strategic partner to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation
14:32 Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results
14:02 Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint
13:32 ABS publishes Guidance Notes on Yacht Design
13:12 ICS Publications launches new Ship Recycling Guide as Hong Kong Convention is ratified
12:41 Bunker One takes over Greenergy clients out of Thames
12:21 Atomflot’s nuclear-powered icebreakers handled 435 ship calls during this winter-spring shipping season
12:14 TMC secures compressor deliveries to 12 LNG carriers
11:35 Egypt starts building its first integrated fishing port
11:13 KOGAS advances US$7 bln gas development project in Mozambique
10:41 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins orders to build a floating production unit and eight vessels
09:57 Severnaya Railway's loading volume down 7.3% to 28.2 million tonnes in January-June

2023 July 3

18:04 NYK recognized for achieving top tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program