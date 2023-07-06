  • Home
  • News
  • Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 6 11:34

    Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE

    This is below 7% of the total orders backlog

    Russian fishing companies took delivery of seven newbuilding fishing vessels in 2022-2023. The vessels were built at Russian shipyards under the presidential programme "extra fishing quotas in exchange for investments in newbuilds" ('quota-per-keel' principle). The newbuilds have entered service in different areas. However, this is less than 7% of the total order portfolio (105 vessels, including 64 fishing and 41 crab cathers), VARPE said.
    German Zverev, President of All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) announced the numbers at a briefing, IAA PortNews correspondent reported.

    “Seven years have passed since the adoption of the law. I would not comment using the future tense, mentioning ships that have been commissioned into service or launched. The Ministry of Industry and Trade or an inter-agency task force of the Federation Council will give exact figures for such vessels. So far, seven ships have entered service and are making a profit. There are four vessels are busy in the pollock fishing in the Far East: one large-tonnage and three of medium-capacity. And three vessels operate in the Northern Basin, in the Barents Sea, including one longliner,” Zverev was quoted as saying.

    Commenting on the delay of the newbuilding progress, the head of the VARPE said that he prefers to talk not about “failures”, but about shifts in deadlines, that the problem is recognized as an “incident” at the government level, and the progress of construction of each vessel is under the Ministry of Agriculture’s coordination center’s weekly control. As for the losses of fishermen due to disruptions in shipbuilding, he literally said "colleagues are trying not to go public with this figures."

    Since 2016, the fishing industry has started the transition from the historical to the auction principle of fishing quota distribution. As part of the reform, market participants are required to build new vessels in the Russian Federation in order to receive part of the quotas for catching bioresources. At the first stage, 105 ships are being built. Due to sanctions and problems in the implementation of the lead serial ships at the first stage, the government of the Russian Federation extended for two years in 2022, from 5 to 7 years, the deadline for the implementation of investment projects for the construction of the fishing fleet.

    At the end of December 2022, the parliament adopted the low on the second stage of investment quotas and crab auctions with investment obligations. Auctions for the second stage of investment quotas, as stated by the Federal Agency for Fishery, will be held in August-September 2023. As part of the second stage, it is planned to build about 30 ships, including refrigerated ones, as well as increase refrigeration capacities in five ports in the Far East and the Arctic.

Другие новости по темам: fishery, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 6

13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City
12:24 ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts
11:42 Consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens completes enlargement of Twente canals
11:25 Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land
10:20 MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans
09:57 Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June
09:41 Damen Naval contracts RH Marine for new Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

2023 July 4

18:06 CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
17:30 The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
17:30 Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
17:16 CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria
16:43 AI-based project to optimize vessel performance forecasting concludes testing
16:39 Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
16:21 Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr
16:12 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded offshore grid connections between TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 Offshore Wind Farms in Germany
16:00 Orca AI teams up with Marubeni to expand global reach of its pioneering technology
15:42 Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity
15:07 Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
15:02 NYK joins GCMD as first Japan-headquartered strategic partner to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation
14:32 Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results
14:02 Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint
13:32 ABS publishes Guidance Notes on Yacht Design
13:12 ICS Publications launches new Ship Recycling Guide as Hong Kong Convention is ratified
12:41 Bunker One takes over Greenergy clients out of Thames
12:21 Atomflot’s nuclear-powered icebreakers handled 435 ship calls during this winter-spring shipping season
12:14 TMC secures compressor deliveries to 12 LNG carriers
11:35 Egypt starts building its first integrated fishing port
11:13 KOGAS advances US$7 bln gas development project in Mozambique
10:41 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins orders to build a floating production unit and eight vessels
09:57 Severnaya Railway's loading volume down 7.3% to 28.2 million tonnes in January-June

2023 July 3

18:04 NYK recognized for achieving top tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program