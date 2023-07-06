2023 July 6 11:03

Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities

Value Maritime, the emission-reducing tech specialist for ships, has launched sister company Value Carbon to manage shore-based carbon handling, re-use and storage services for shipping companies and factories.



With over five years in the business of developing next-generation exhaust gas cleaning systems with carbon capture for ships, the Value Maritime leadership team is expanding its capability further into the carbon value chain.



Value Maritime invented the Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system for ships that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter. The system includes a Carbon Capture Module that captures CO2 onboard. Going from strength to strength, Value Maritime have been significantly building its client base with European and Asian shipping companies since 2018.



Value Carbon manages the whole carbon value chain from captured carbon to utilisation and/or storage. They focus specifically on locations where the carbon is captured and the most energy-efficient way to utilise or store it at the lowest possible cost per tonne.



For clients, Value Carbon will be an innovative partner for the whole spectrum of certified carbon services including offtake (sea-based and land-based), processing, transportation, reuse, storage, certification and trading.



The chain can start with capturing carbon onboard ships or capturing land-based carbon at low gas flows from factories. The operations team is partnering with outlets across Europe and is in discussions with providers in Gibraltar, Singapore and Houston.



Value Carbon has defined each step of the carbon capture, offtake, purification, utilisation and/or storage process in order to calculate the effectiveness of the avoidance or removal of captured carbon. They are now in the process of having this verified and certified by the classification societies and relevant authorities.



Value Carbon (VC) company is fully focused on revolutionising shore-based carbon handling, re-use and storage services for shipping companies and factories.



The experienced team provides certified carbon services including carbon offtake (sea-based and land-based), carbon processing, carbon transportation, carbon reuse, carbon storage, carbon certification and carbon trading.