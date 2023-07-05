2023 July 5 12:24

ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is making significant progress towards a more sustainable future with the launch of its Climate Change Action Initiative. This undertaking underscores ICTSI's efforts to decarbonize and contribute to global efforts in addressing climate change, according to the company's release.

Recognizing the urgent need to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the initiative will develop a comprehensive roadmap for ICTSI to align its business strategy with the goals of the UN Climate Change Paris Agreement. This roadmap will set decarbonization targets for the entire ICTSI Group to include all terminals, covering Scope 1 – direct emissions and Scope 2 – indirect emissions from generation of purchased electricity. ICTSI will announce a decarbonization target for Scope 1 and 2 by the end of 2023.



Further, ICTSI is working towards accounting for the full GHG emissions footprint of the entire value chain including Scope 3 emissions. An inventory is expected to be established by 2025, followed by a review of relevant targets.



To ensure a credible decarbonization strategy, ICTSI has appointed an internal team led by Nathan Clarke, vice president and head of Global Engineering – Infrastructure and Project Delivery. Additionally, the services of Jacobs Solutions, Inc., a leading international consulting firm, have been engaged to provide an accurate view of emissions across ICTSI terminals and develop a tangible roadmap for emission reductions. The collaboration will establish a GHG emissions baseline, develop plans for reducing GHG emissions, set targets and create a framework to monitor performance.