2023 June 30 09:25

Lotos Shipyard commences construction of the third and the fourth container ships of Project 00108

Image source: USC

The vessels can operate in sea areas R2 and on inland water ways of Russia

Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (Lotos Shipyard) has laid down the third and the forth multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108. The contract for construction and delivery of a four vessels was signed with GTLK JSC, says United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

Among honored participants of the ceremony were Oleg Knyazev, Vice-Governor – Prime Minister of the Astrakhan Region; Victor Lishchuk, head of the Nizhne-Volzhsky Branch of Russian Classification Society; Dmitry Ryndin, General Director of KMK LLC.

Ships of Project 00108 are designed for transportation of 531 containers of international standard including 72 reefer containers. Besides, the ship has 2 holds for transportation of any general and dry bulk cargo.

The project was developed taking into account the specifics of operation in sea areas, but at the same time it is a universal solution. The vessels can operate in sea areas R2 in accordance with the class of the Russian Classification Society, as well as on the inland waterways of the Russian Federation including the Volga-Baltic waterway and the Volga-Don Canal, taking into account the restrictions on overall dimensions and draft.

Image source: USC

Key particulars: LOA — 141 m, BOA — 16.9 m, depth — 6.3 m, capacity of holds – 12,000 cbm, deadweight (sea) — 9,200 t (with draft of 5.3 m), deadweight (river) – 5,000 t (with draft of 3.6 m), speed — 10 knots .

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos contributed by USC