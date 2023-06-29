2023 June 29 13:24

JFD launches its fourth generation submarine rescue system

JFD unveiled its ‘Agile’ Submarine Rescue System (SRS), based on 40 years’ experience, which marks a significant enhancement in available transport options, mobilisation configurations and system safety when responding to a Distressed Submarine (DISSUB) incident, according to the company's release.

For the first time, a full SRS can be transported via commercial aircraft; drastically increasing the range of air transport options in comparison to current systems, which rely solely on large, limited availability military aircraft. This ensures the Rescue System can, as quickly as possible, get to the DISSUB location within the 72 hours’ Time to First Rescue (TTFR) window; a challenge long faced particularly by nations with a large coastal footprint or vast submarine range.

In addition, road transport and mobilisation challenges benefit from JFD’s SRS optimised footprint and flexible, containerised configuration adaptable to suit a wide variety of rescue scenarios. The number of available Vessels of Opportunity (VOOs) is increased, which, combined with concurrent sub-assembly, reduced system interfaces and optimised process implementation enables the rescue team to mobilise quickly and efficiently.



The Agile SRS optimises transportability, modular configuration and simplified vessel interface flexibility in order to reduce TTFR and the complexity of these core mobilisation operations. These improvements also drastically improve system maintainability and resistance to obsolescence, enhancing assured availability and the ability for navies to ensure they are always ‘rescue ready.



