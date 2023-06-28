2023 June 28 16:53

ASCO announces the launching of Aframax "Karabakh”

Another Aframax type tanker acquired by “SA Maritime AFEZCO” joint venture established on a parity basis with the approval of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) was launched in Singapore, according to ASCO.



Like other Aframax type tankers to sail under the Azerbaijani flag outside the Caspian Sea ”Karabakh” has about 115,000 tons deadweight (total carrying capacity).

The vessel will be operated by "ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO", which is a 100% subsidiary of ASCO and is registered in the ALAT Free Economic Zone.

Three Aframax type tankers were initially purchased. The first of them – tanker "Shusha" was put into operation on June 15, National Salvation Day. Works on delivery of the third vessel - "Zangezur" are nearing completion.