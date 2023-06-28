2023 June 28 16:33

Eastern Pacific Shipping applies propeller coatings across fleet to reduce emissions and improve CII

Eastern Pacific Shipping is implementing Graphite Innovations & Technology’s (GIT) graphene-based, biocide-free propeller coating across its fleet, according to the company's release. The extensive application will maximize vessel performance with GIT’s eco-friendly, highly durable, and ultra-low friction foul release coating. This propeller coating – XGIT-PROP – is an extremely effective way to improve and maintain CII rating over the drydocking cycle.

The two companies started working together a year ago. EPS applied XGIT-PROP on the propeller of an LPG tanker, QUEBEC. Since application, the vessel has seen improved vessel performance, and has maintained its CII rating. Because of that, EPS decided to expand the adoption of the technology and plans to apply the coating on 15 vessels drydocking in 2023 and 2024.



XGIT-PROP is a graphene-based eco-friendly propeller coating that improves propulsion efficiency while keeping propeller surface smooth and free from biofouling. Applying this coating ensures no harmful toxins and biocides are released into the ocean. This adoption supports EPS’s ambitions in reducing GHG emissions and helps the company achieve aggressive sustainability goals.



GIT has developed several marine coatings for fleets that are interested in reducing their impact on the environment while improving vessel performance. GIT’s XGIT-PROP is a 3-layer graphene-based coating technology that is specifically designed to withstand harsh operational conditions. It had a powerful ability to release biofouling while maintaining smooth surface and reducing the need for propeller ‘polishings’. It also maintains the propulsive efficiency of the propeller and reduces damage due to cavitation, thereby lowering noise emissions.



EPS manages a versatile fleet of 230 vessels and over 22 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. EPS’ commitment to green technology is a perfect match with GIT’s mission of providing peak vessel efficiency through new and sustainable solutions. This deal establishes a strategic alignment with a focus on sustainability and decarbonization, with the goal being the protection of the world’s oceans through green shipping.



GIT is a sustainable coatings company propelling environmental transformation in the maritime transportation sector. GIT offers a full range of easy to apply sustainable coatings that solve industry challenges in meeting new regulatory measures.