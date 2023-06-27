2023 June 27 14:52

New sail device for ships developed by Eco Marine Power

After several years of research & development (R&D) Eco Marine Power (EMP) has developed a new type of sail device for ships, according to the company's release. This sail device known as a SailetTM (patent pending) can increase the propulsive forces created by EMP’s patented EnergySail and can also be used as a stand-alone sail-assisted propulsion or energy saving device. Additionally, it can be used as a modification to the EnergySail so that this will be better protected during cargo operations and during storms.

Computational fluid dynamics based (CFD) studies have also shown the orientation of this device can be adjusted to alter the forces on a sail thereby acting as a form of load control, especially when linked to the computer-based automation & control system that EMP has developed with several strategic partners.



It is expected that the SailetTM will be ready for sea trials early in 2024 plus it will be incorporated into EMP’s rigid sail & solar power solution – Aquarius MRE – which was granted Approval In Principle (AIP) by ClassNK (Japan) in 2021.



Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd. (EMP) is an internationally focused technology company based in Fukuoka, Japan, that develops renewable energy-based fuel saving and emission reduction solutions for ships including passenger ferries, cruise ships, oil tankers and cargo vessels. These technologies and solutions include Aquarius Marine Solar Power, EnergySail, Aquarius MASTM and Aquarius MRE.