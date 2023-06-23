2023 June 23 14:23

Seaspan signs an agreement with Starlink

Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), an independent charter owner and operator of containerships, has announced an initiative for its digital transformation journey with utilization of SpaceX’s Starlink.

Following a collaborative discovery with SpaceX Starlink that began in early 2021, Seaspan was an early user of the maritime flat panel antenna mount kit, and confirmed the technology would effectively meet the unique needs of containership marine operations.

Building on a successful trial period during 2022, Seaspan has now moved to integrate this advanced technology across its entire fleet.



Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world’s largest container shipping liners. As at December 31, 2022, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,219,080 TEU, and an additional 58 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,080 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX.