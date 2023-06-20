2023 June 20 11:39

RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme

Image source: Antey



RF Government has extended the list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme by its Decree dated 14 June 2023 (No1575-r) published on the official portal for legal acts.

According to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), the document introduces three new types of objects that can be built as part of investment commitments: medium-tonnage crab fishing vessels (more than 50 m long), large and small logistics complexes.

Auctions will be held from the second half of 2023. For these purposes, 37 lots are formed in the amount of about 1,000 tonnes. For 31 lots, the construction of crab fishing vessels was established as an investment obligation, in view of the fact that the average age of the vessels currently used in the fishery is 30 years.

After a period of almost 40 years when Russian shipyards built no fishing ships or crab catchers, the year of 2016 marked the beginning of orders inflow due to transition to the auction based principle of allocating quotas in the fishing industry. The reform foresees that the market players should have their ships built in the Russian Federation to obtain a quota for bioresources. Construction of 105 modern fishing ships is foreseen by Phase I of the programme on granting fishing quotas in return for investments.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Phase 2 of investment quotas and crab auctions with investment obligations. Phase II auctions will be held in August-September 2023, Ilya Shestakov said earlier.

On 7 June 2023, Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), said that Phase II of investment quotas programme foresees the construction of 30 ships including refrigerated ships and the expansion of refrigerating facilities in five ports in the Far East and in the Arctic. According to preliminary estimates, order portfolio under Phase II of investment quotas programme exceeded 70 fishing ships including up to 35 crab catchers.

Phase II auctions will be held in August-September 2023.

The document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>