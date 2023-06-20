2023 June 20 09:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced to have reached an agreement with JFE Steel Corporation to adopt JGreeX™※1 to its vessel, among the first in the shipbuilding industry, according to the company's release.

JGreeX™ is the trademark for green steel produced by JFE Steel Corporation. Manufactured with highly advanced steelmaking technology whereby the process results in significantly less CO2 emissions than conventional steel products, JGreeX™ is expected to be available starting in September of 2023.

JGreeX™ is steel products with significantly reduced amount of CO2 emissions in the process of steel making by applying “the mass balance approach”※2 to allocate the CO2 emissions to the specific products through the technology to reduce CO2 emissions by JFE. An independent organization will perform third-party certifications to ensure transparency and reliability of JGreeX™ products and the respective output of their CO2 emissions-reduction levels.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding stands to achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions ascribed to the production of steel plates, by instead using JGreeX™ products for all steel plate requirements in the construction of one hydrogen dual-fuel tug. The newbuild vessel order has been placed by the group’s shipping arm, KAMBARA KISEN Co., Ltd., and is expected to be operated by KAMBARA TUG AND MARINE SERVICE Co., Ltd.



With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.