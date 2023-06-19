2023 June 19 17:25

Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo

Port terminals and operators in Manzanillo have united to create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo (ASTOM), a pioneer organization that aims to promote and further strengthen the Port of Manzanillo, according to ICTSI.



ASTOM will enhance the competitiveness and efficiency of Mexico’s most important port through improved connectivity, process optimization and innovation, all guided by the principles of social and environmental responsibility. Contecon Manzanillo S.A. (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Mexican subsidiary, comprises the alliance together with Grupo Carrix – SSA, Ocupa, and Friman; Hazesa, Corporación Multimodal and TAP Terminals. CMSA will lead ASTOM for the next couple of years through José Antonio Contreras, CMSA chief executive officer and ASTOM president.



As Mexico’s main logistics hub, the Port of Manzanillo handles 40 percent of the containers that enter and exit the country, and 70 percent of import cargo that arrive on the Pacific coast. More than 90 percent of the activity at the port is facilitated by members of ASTOM. Generating an estimated 35,000 jobs, the association is among the most relevant business groups in the country in terms of tax contribution, customs revenue and state income through the port sector.