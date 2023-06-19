2023 June 19 18:07

IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines

IEC Telecom will showcase the benefits of LEO connectivity to the Philippine maritime sector when it takes part in this week’s PhilMarine show, according to the company's release. PhilMarine gathers key national stakeholders and international specialists to exchange ideas, develop partnerships and draw a roadmap towards achieving the nation’s 2028 transport vision, the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP).

According to a recent survey by Dell (TrueList, 2023), technology is a deciding factor in as many as 91% of Gen Z job decisions, highlighting satcom’s key role in talent attraction and retention.

IEC Telecom is in the Philippines to present its latest LEO/GEO hybrid solution: Xpand Maritime. Powered by Starlink, Xpand supports heavy-consuming business and welfare applications. Should the prime link go down, the system will be automatically switched to an L-band network with a set of optimised applications, supporting digital operations in a low bandwidth environment both for critical operations and crew communication.

Xpand comes with advanced information communication and technology (ICT) toolkit, including remote network management, a crew voucher system, and a wide range of value-added services. The whole set-up can be tested, updated or upgraded seamlessly while the vessel continues its course. By optimising the operational cycle onboard, Xpand helps to decrease costs and reduce the vessel’s carbon footprint.

Importantly, Xpand also offers many cyber-security add-ons, from basic cyber shields to fully encrypted communication channels, making it invaluable for special operations at sea too.



