2023 June 19 12:28

In 5M’23 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port shipped 11.6 thousand TEU

The terminal’s throughput almost tripled, year-on-year

Over the first five months of 2023 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port JSC shipped 11.6 thousand TEU including 11.4 thousand TEU of imports and 220 TEU of exports, Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC port division says referring to UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects.

“Apart from investments in a specialized coal terminal, Vostochny Port JSC is actively developing it multipurpose terminal. The port has confidently integrated into the import logistics container flows and by the end of June we going to process the same amount in twenty-foot equivalent as for the entire last year. The turnover has almost tripled compared to the same period in 2022,” said Irina Olkhovskaya adding that it became possible thanks to a joint efforts with Russian Railways.

“Over a short period of time, we quickly developed seven local specifications for loading containers into gondola cars, and today the process is almost as fast as loading onto fitting platform. One train per day is a stable result,” the expert added.

In January-May, coal terminal of Vostochny Port handled 14 million tonnes.